BJP corners Siddaramaiah government on corruption charge against it by Kempanna of contractors association

December 11, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP members on Monday raised objections to the State government’s response in the Legislative Council to a question on corruption.

During Zero Hour, the former Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari raised the issue of corruption made against the Congress government by president of the contractors association Kempanna.

“As per newspaper reports, he has submitted to the Nagamohan Das committee evidence running into 8,000 pages. Some others have said they cannot risk complaining as they do not want to antagonise the government. What is the government doing about it?” Mr. Pujari asked.

Floor leader N.S. Boseraju said that he will arrange a reply from the Chief Minister’s office to be tabled in the House.

Mr. Pujari said that he was not satisfied with the answer. This is a serious issue, but the government is treating it in a casual manner, he said.

This angered Mr. Boseraju and Congress member Salim Ahmed who said that a reply has already been given and there is no provision for discussion on any topic raised during Zero Hour.

This triggered an angry reaction from BJP members who said that the government was trying to avoid responding to serious allegations.

“When the same Kempanna made allegations against the Bommai government, you amplified it and took it seriously. But when there are reports that he is making allegations against your government, you are keeping quiet,” Mr. Pujari said.

