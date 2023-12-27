GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lokayukta police catch Mudigere BEO taking bribe from widow in Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru Lokayukta Inspector Anil Rathod and his staff were acting on a complaint by a woman whose husband, a teacher in a government school, died on May 15

December 27, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The BEO and his assistant had demanded ₹15,000 to recommend her name for a job.

The BEO and his assistant had demanded ₹15,000 to recommend her name for a job. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Karnataka Lokayukta Police caught Hemanth Raju, Block Education Officer of Mudigere, red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹10,000 from a woman to recommend her for a compensatory job following her husband’s death.

Chikkamagaluru Lokayukta Inspector Anil Rathod and his staff were acting on a complaint by a woman whose husband, a teacher in a government school, died on May 15. The woman had submitted an application seeking a job on compensatory grounds.

The BEO and his assistant, Basheer Ahmed, had demanded ₹15,000 to recommend her name for the job. As she requested them to reduce the bribe amount, he brought it down to ₹10,000. The complainant had audio proof of the conversation. Later, she filed a complaint with the police.

