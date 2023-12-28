Change in government can’t alter decision on investigation or prosecution in cases of misappropriation of public money: Karnataka High Court

December 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

When public money and loot of it forms the fulcrum of allegations, the government, which is the conscience keeper of people, should not indulge in acts of changing previous decisions with the change in the government, said the High Court of Karnataka.

Sanction of prosecution

Also, the court said that “if on an allegation based upon certain decision, sanction is accorded for prosecution, it cannot be said that change in government would change the decision, as the allegation remains the same.”

Justice M. Nagaprasanna made these observations while refusing to quash a criminal case registered against Mallayya Koravanavar, an Assistant Director of Agriculture (M&N), Gadag district, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with illegality in implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme.

Enquiry by Lokayukta

As the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its 2013 report had found irregularities in generation of bills and wrongful disbursal of payments to people who have never worked during the period 2007-13 in several districts, the State government in September 2014 had referred the allegations to the Lokayukta under Section 7(2A) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act.

On receiving enquiry reports from the Lokayukta, the government had granted sanction for prosecuting some of the officers, including the petitioner, and subsequently prosecution was launched before the competent courts.

However, the government on March 28, 2023, issued a notification withdrawing all the cases registered by the Lokayukta against various public servants based on enquiries conducted acting on 2014 order of the government. The petitioner, based on 2023 notification, sought quashing of the case against him while also contending that sanction granted for his prosecution was not by a competent authority.

Though the court accepted petitioner’s contention that Commissioner for Agriculture, who granted sanction, was not competent, it refused to accept his contention that criminal case against him cannot be continued in view of the 2023 order of withdrawal of cases.

The 2023 notification “does not take away every proceeding lock stock and barrel. It, at best, would take away the investigations pending in cases” the court said, while observing that any other interpretation would be putting a premium on the case of the State, which in one breath finds it necessary to hold an enquiry against public servants and in the another breath the orders for conducting enquiry is ‘blissfully withdrawn.’

“The issue involved is with regard to several hundreds of crores being misappropriated by public servants in implementation the scheme. Fake bills are generated, persons who have never worked have been granted money. What is granted is not the money belonging to the officers, it is public money. Therefore, in cases where trial is on, the trial cannot be disturbed,” the court observed.

While quashing sanction, the court reserved liberty to the government to grant sanction for petitioner’s prosecution afresh as per law.