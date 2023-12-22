GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA arrests 11th accused in Bengaluru cross-border human trafficking case in Kerala

Saudi Zakir, who had been on the run since his house in Bengaluru was searched by the NIA in November, was tracked down to a hideout in Kochi (Kerala) on December 21

December 22, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a human trafficking case on November 7, 2023, following credible inputs about certain Karnataka-based persons having links with facilitators and traffickers in Assam, Tripura, and countries across the border. 

| Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

Continuing its investigation into the cross-border human trafficking case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the 11th accused, who was on the run since November, following nationwide raids.

Saudi Zakir, who had been on the run since his house was searched by the NIA in November, was tracked down to a hideout in Kochi (Kerala) on December 21.

Investigations have revealed that the accused had illegally crossed into India through Benapole on the Indo-Bangladesh border. From there, he had headed to Bengaluru where he had set up a waste collection and segregation unit at Bellandur. He had employed foreigners, who had also illegally crossed over into India, according to the NIA.

NIA had registered a human trafficking case on November 7, 2023, following credible inputs about certain Karnataka-based persons having links with facilitators and traffickers in Assam, Tripura, and countries across the border. The linkages were identified as part of a large network engaged in trafficking of individuals into India through the Indo-Bangladesh border. The accused were also providing fake Aadhaar cards to the individuals trafficked from across the border.

Earlier, 10 foreigners had been arrested by the NIA in the case, registered under various sections of the UAPA and IPC Act.

