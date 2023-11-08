HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA arrests 44 alleged human traffickers after searches across 10 States/UTs

While 21 accused were arrested in Tripura and 10 in Karnataka, five were picked up from Assam, three from West Bengal, two from Tamil Nadu and one each from Puducherry, Telangana and Haryana

November 08, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of National Investigation Agency, in New Delhi. File

A view of National Investigation Agency, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a major crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested 44 persons for their alleged involvement in human trafficking, following searches across 10 States and Union Territories in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police.

While 21 accused were arrested in Tripura and 10 in Karnataka, five were picked up from Assam, three from West Bengal, two from Tamil Nadu and one each from Puducherry, Telangana and Haryana. “The operation aimed at dismantling human trafficking support networks involved in the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India,” said the agency.

The raids began in the early hours in connection with four human trafficking cases registered by the NIA’s branches in Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru and Jaipur. The searches were carried out at 55 locations in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

An initial case was arrested by the Assam police’s Special Task Force on September 9. It pertained to a human trafficking network responsible for the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India, including those of Rohingya origin.

“The operations of this network extended to various parts of the country, including regions along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Recognising the international and inter-State linkages of the case and its complexity, the NIA formally took charge of the investigations on October 6, 2023. at the NIA police station in Guwahati,” the agency said.

According to the NIA, its investigations in the case revealed that different modules of the human trafficking network were spread over various States, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. Subsequently, based on the findings, it registered three new cases.

During the searches, the agency seized digital devices, such as mobile phones, SIM cards, and pen drives; a large number of identity-related documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, suspected to be forged; over ₹20 lakh in Indian currency; and $4,550. “Subsequent to today’s operations, a total of 44 operatives have been apprehended and arrested by the NIA,” it said.

The arrested accused persons will be presented before the respective jurisdictional courts. “Further investigations into the activities and modus operandi of these human trafficking networks would continue to dismantle the entire ecosystem of these networks,” said the agency.

Related Topics

politics (general) / crime / organized crime / investigation / Tamil Nadu / Puducherry / Telangana / Haryana / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.