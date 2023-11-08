HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA raids in human trafficking case: 10 detained in Karnataka

November 08, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with the local police, carried out search operations in 10 States, including Karnataka, and unearthed a cross-border human trafficking racket operational from Bangladesh. The NIA said that of the 44 operators apprehended during the operations, 10 were from Karnataka. The NIA also registered an FIR in connection with the case in Bengaluru.

The operation was aimed at dismantling human trafficking support networks involved in the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India.

Initially, the Assam special task force had registered a case pertaining to a human trafficking network responsible for the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border into India, including those of Rohingya origin, in September. When investigations revealed that the network was spread far and wide across multiple States, the NIA took over the case.

Coordinated raids were carried out across the country on Wednesday during which various items of significance, including, digital devices, such as mobile phones, SIM cards, and pen drives, were recovered. A significant number of identity-related documents, including Aadhaar cards and PAN cards, suspected to be forged were also seized. NIA officials also seized Indian currency notes with a total value exceeding ₹20 lakh and foreign currency amounting to USD 4,550.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / human trafficking / Bangladesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.