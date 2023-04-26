HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

18 minors from Bihar being trafficked to southern States rescued from Vijayawada Railway Station

Five persons suspected to be trafficking the boys have been taken into custody

April 26, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Eighteen minor boys, allegedly being trafficked to Chennai and Bengaluru aboard the 15228 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur Special, were rescued at the Vijayawada Railway Station in a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Vijayawada and Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an NGO.

On a tip-off, teams led by RPF Circle Inspector Chandrashekar and GRP Circle Inspector R. Srinivas rescued the minors. Five persons suspected to be trafficking the children were taken into custody, Mr. Srinivas said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the accused were shifting the minors, natives of Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Araria, Bhagalpur and other places of Bihar. The accused identified vulnerable families in Bihar and coaxed them into sending their children to far-off places in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, said BBA project officer, K. Srikanth.

The accused, along with the rescued children, were produced before the NTR District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), according to Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswar B.T., who was monitoring the operation.

CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha said the children were referred to a Child Care Institution (CCI) for short stay. Instructions have been given to the officers concerned to contact the parents of the rescued minors for repatriation.

“The GRP has been directed to book a case against the traffickers and investigate the case from all angles,” Ms. Suvartha said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / children / human trafficking / police / crime / indian railways

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.