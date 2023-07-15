HamberMenu
BBMP food inspector tries to run over Lokayukta police in Bengaluru after being caught taking bribe

According to police, the car-borne accused tried to run over witnesses and officials in a bid to escape

July 15, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The accused, Mahanthe Gowda B., works at the K.G. Road Circle office of the BBMP in Bengaluru. He had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh to provide a trade licence.

| Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

In filmi style, a Lokayukta team pursued and caught a BBMP food inspector who was fleeing in a vehicle after taking a bribe from a trader on July 15.

The accused, Mahanthe Gowda B., works at the K.G. Road Circle office. He had demanded a bribe of ₹1 lakh to provide a trade licence.

He had taken ₹43,000 in advance on July 15 when he was confronted by a Lokayukta team led by Inspector Srikanth S.. Mahanthe Gowda sped away in a car. The Lokayukta team pursued the car for about 15 km before intercepting Mahanthe Gowda near Sondekoppa Road in Nelamangala.

The accused allegedly even tried to run over witnesses and officials in a bid to escape. But, the Lokayukta team managed to pin him down. The Lokayukta team seized the ₹43,000 bribe amount from the accused, and arrested him under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Mahanthe Gowda was also booked for assault on a public servant and obstructing officials from discharging their duties.

