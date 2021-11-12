Ministers, officials providing documents on Bitcoin scam, claims D.K. Shivakumar

Congress leader says they will be made public at an appropriate time

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said Ministers and officials in the BJP government have been providing documents related to the alleged multi-crore Bitcoin scam, and the party would release documents at an appropriate time.

Claiming that the BJP government has been hushing up the alleged scam, Mr. Shivakumar said it is the duty of the government to place before the public facts and figures of the alleged Bitcoin scam. “Why is the State Government silent on the letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the scam?”

Referring to the Prime Minister’s suggestion to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to worry about the alleged Bitcoin scam, Mr. Shivakumar said, “It’s a public issue. Why should we not raise this issue? Whoever is involved in the scam, whether Congress or BJP leaders, should be punished. We are collecting documents related to the scam and will release them at an appropriate time.”

Speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating the office of the Congress in Padmanabhanagar constituency in Bengaluru on November 12, the KPCC president alleged that the Chief Minister and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra spoke about the issue several times.

Ministers and leaders of the BJP have told Congress leaders to produce proof bout the alleged Bitcoin scam.