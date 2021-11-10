‘Hacker’ Srikrishna granted conditional bail

Fined ₹4,500 for consuming drugs

Software engineer and accused hacker Srikrishna, who is allegedly involved in a multi-crore bitcoin scam and drug peddling, was granted bail by the Metropolitan Magistrate court on Tuesday.

He was fined ₹4,500 for consuming drugs, and released on conditional bail with ₹25,000 bail bond as surety, said his lawyer Dayanand Hiremath.

Srikrishna or ‘Sriki’ and his associate Vishnu Bhat, a Bengaluru-based jeweller, were arrested by the J.B. Nagar Police on Saturday after they allegedly got into a drunken brawl at a star hotel on Old Airport Road on Saturday. According to the police, Sriki tested positive for drugs, following which he was booked under Section 27 (punishment for consumption of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances ) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He reportedly admitted to the magistrate that he had consumed drugs.

Link with peddlers

The police reportedly recovered drugs from Bhat and are questioning him to ascertain where he sourced them from. “We suspect that he has links with a few peddlers and investigations are on to track them down,” said a police officer, adding that Bhat along with other people would visit Sriki’s hotel room to party.