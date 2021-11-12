Four laptops of hacker Srikrishna to be sent for forensic testing

The city police will send four laptops belonging to hacker Srikrishna for digital forensic analysis.

They were recovered from a star hotel room where he was staying and was arrested over a brawl on November 6.

The Jeevan Bima Nagar police, who recovered the laptops, on Thursday, sought the court’s permission to send the laptops for forensic analysis.

Bitcoin scam

Srikrishna is at the centre of a brewing political storm over an alleged “bitcoin scam” that the Opposition Congress says has ₹10,000 crore worth of transactions and involves two prominent BJP politicians.

The four laptops may contain leads on Srikrishna’s recent activities, police suspect.

Srikrishna, who walked out of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Wednesday in the brawl case, spoke to media persons and termed the bitcoin scam as “nuisance, bogus, and media hype” and said all must wait for the outcome in the court where the case was pending. When specifically asked about the laptops recovered from him, he claimed “none of them were working”.

Remanded in custody

Meanwhile, Vishnu Bhat, son of a prominent jeweller in the city, who was also arrested along with Srikrishna in the brawl case and also booked for possession of narcotics, was remanded to judicial custody till November 20 by a city court on Thursday.