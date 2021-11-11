CM tried to tell PM about Bitcoin scam, but was told to focus on giving a people-friendly government

Basavaraj Bommai is in Delhi to push projects related to Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not discuss the controversial Bitcoin scam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Delhi on November 11. They discussed various political and administration issues related to Karnataka.

In reply to a question on the Bitcoin scam, the Chief Minister said, “ No discussions were held. I tried to speak on the issue (Bitcoin), but the Prime Minister told me to work with sincerity and dedication to give people a friendly government.”

The opposition Congress has alleged that high-profile names, including Ministers, BJP leaders and senior civil servants, are involved in the Bitcoin scam through hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, who is under arrest.

Mr. Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda on November 10 night, and discussed the political situation in Karnataka. The Bitcoin scam was not discussed with both the leaders, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bommai said that Mr. Shah and Mr. Nadda dvised him to work hard to win maximum number of seats in the Legislative Council polls scheduled on December 10.

Mr. Nadda promised to visit Bengaluru for a day and meet leaders from Karnataka to strengthen the party.