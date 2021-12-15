Karnataka winter session 2021: ‘Government yet to share draft of anti-conversion bill’

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar accuses government of attempting to usher the bill in a hushed manner

Alleging difference of opinion in the State Cabinet on introducing the anti-conversion bill, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar accused the government of attempting to usher the bill in a hushed manner.

“We know that the government will introduce the anti-conversion bill at the last moment. The government is deliberately trying to divert attention by raising religious issues as elections are approaching,” he told reporters in Belagavi after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). “The government is not circulating the draft bill, and there are differences of opinion in the cabinet.”

The anti-conversion bill was discussed in detail at the CLP meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and legislators unanimously decided to oppose it. The Congress will also seek repeal of the APMC Act, amendment to Land Reforms Act, and Cow Slaughter Act. Accusing the BJP of having a hidden agenda by misleading people, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the government was introducing the bill for political reasons.

Stating that the Congress will oppose the bill both in the House and outside, Mr. Shivakumar said, “We will oppose the bill. This bill is against the Constitution. We already have a law, and there is no need for a new law. When many religions exist, the State cannot have a law that targets one particular religion.”

Expressing fear of the bill giving rise to law and order problems, Mr. Shivakumar said, “This will impact investments coming to the State. Investments are expected to come down over the law and order issues. Currently, we are a preferred industrial destination.”

The CLP discussed strategies to counter the bill, and raise critical issues, such as inadequate distribution of relief to flood-affected regions in north Karnataka and ignoring development in north Karnataka. The Congress will be questioning the government about the allegation of corruption by the association of contractors. “This is among the important topics,” Mr. Shivakumar said.