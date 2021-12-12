Govt. keen to introduce anti-conversation Bill in winter session: Bommai

The State Government will strive to introduce the anti-conversion Bill in the winter session of the legislature, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

“Religious conversions is not good for society. It leads to problems in the family. It would trap the poor and vulnerable sections of society who could fall for the conspiracies of some vested interests. Hence the Bill,” he said.

He said the debate on various facets of conversion and its impact was not new. “It has been going on since the Independence. Several States have introduced laws against religious conversion. Officers of the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs are studying similar laws in various States. Then, they will prepare a draft and submit it before the State Cabinet. If the Cabinet approves it, we will introduce the Bill in the winter session,” he said.

He said, however, that there was no need to panic over this Bill. “Some groups have expressed apprehension that the proposed Bill will target some groups or be misused by the police or other authorities for witch hunting. That will not happen,” Mr. Bommai said.

“The Bill will not affect anyone’s right to pray or follow rituals. Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, and Sikhism are all constitutionally recognised religions,” the Chief Minister said. “The Bill is only aimed at preventing religious conversions by inducements, force or fraud,” he clarified.