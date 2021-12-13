Basavaraj Bommai trolled on social media

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was trolled for a picture shared on social media, in which he was seen apparently being disrepectful towards Maangala Angadi, MP and BJP leader, in Belagavi on Sunday.

The picture shared on Ms. Angadi’s social media handles featured her standing with a bowed head and folded hands, while the CM sat cross-legged on a sofa with his right hand on the edge of the sofa.

This angered social media users who shared the picture with comments like

“this man is arrogant”, “he does not know how to respect women”, “he should have asked her to sit”, “could the CM not offered the MP a chair?,”.Sarala Satpute, Congress leader and youth activist, raised the issue initially and said that the CM had not only insulted the Belagavi MP, but also women in general.

“It is an insult to Belagavi. It exposes the anti-women attitude of the BJP,” she said.

Neither Ms. Angadi nor the CM’s office reacted on it.

In her original post, she had noted that she had met the CM at the airport before leaving for Delhi for the Parliament session.

“I requested for speedy administrative approval for the Belagavi Kittur Dharwad Railway line. Direct the Belagavi district administration to start development work Nanawadi to Savgaon road on an emergency basis. Also, transfer the road rights to the district administration for easy maintenance,” she said.