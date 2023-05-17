Karnataka govt formation live updates: Siddaramaiah or D.K. Shivakumar, who will be the new CM?

The Congress central leadership will hold another round of meetings with the two top Karnataka leaders in Delhi today to decide who gets to be Chief Minister

May 17, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 10:10 am IST

The Congress’ central leadership continues to hold talks to select the new Karnataka Chief Minister, days after a thumping win in the State Assembly elections. State Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, one of the claimants tot he top job, arrived in Delhi on May 16 afternoon to hold discussions with the party top brass on the formation of the Congress Government.

Former CM Siddaramaiah, the other aspirant for the post, had already arrived with his supporters in New Delhi on May 15.

Top leadership of the Congress party are holding talks at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi too met Mr. Kharge and held closed-door talks with the Congress chief.

Digging his heels in, Mr. Shivakumar told central leaders that Mr. Siddaramaiah, while Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and while Chief Minister, had held his personal interests above that of the party’s.

Mr. Kharge will hold another round of meetings with the Congress leaders on May 17.

