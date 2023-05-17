HamberMenu
Karnataka govt formation live updates: Siddaramaiah or D.K. Shivakumar, who will be the new CM?

The Congress central leadership will hold another round of meetings with the two top Karnataka leaders in Delhi today to decide who gets to be Chief Minister

May 17, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 10:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D.K. Shivakumar with party leaders Siddaramaiah and Randeep Surjewala. Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah are the top contenders for the post of new State CM.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D.K. Shivakumar with party leaders Siddaramaiah and Randeep Surjewala. Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah are the top contenders for the post of new State CM. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress’ central leadership continues to hold talks to select the new Karnataka Chief Minister, days after a thumping win in the State Assembly elections. State Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, one of the claimants tot he top job, arrived in Delhi on May 16 afternoon to hold discussions with the party top brass on the formation of the Congress Government.

Former CM Siddaramaiah, the other aspirant for the post, had already arrived with his supporters in New Delhi on May 15.

Top leadership of the Congress party are holding talks at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi too met Mr. Kharge and held closed-door talks with the Congress chief.

Digging his heels in, Mr. Shivakumar told central leaders that Mr. Siddaramaiah, while Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and while Chief Minister, had held his personal interests above that of the party’s.

Mr. Kharge will hold another round of meetings with the Congress leaders on May 17.

Follow live updates:

  • May 17, 2023 10:09
    Lokniti-CSDS postpoll study

    Since 1985, Karnataka has never voted back a ruling party. The same trend has continued in 2023. Defying many predictions of an Assembly without a clear majority, the Congress received a clear mandate, winning 135 seats in the State and increasing its vote share by close to 5% points. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more or less retained its vote share, but its seats plummeted by one-third. The Janata Dal (Secular) saw a fall of 5% points in its vote share and a slash in its tally by half.

    Both the Congress and the BJP invested a lot of time, energy and effort in winning this election. The BJP was keen to retain its only bastion in the south, while the Congress wished to seize the opportunity provided by an unpopular government in the State.

    Click here to read what the postpoll survey revealed

  • May 17, 2023 09:58
    No decision yet on Karnataka CM after day of lobbying

    The Congress leadership’s deliberations to select a new Chief Minister for Karnataka remained inconclusive as rival claimants, ​Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D.K. Shivakumar​ and ​former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah​, refused to back down from their respective positions on May 16.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who met both Mr. Siddaramaiah and ​Mr. Shivakumar​ at his residence, is likely to hold another round of meetings on May 17, sources said.

    Read Tuesday night’s ​update here​.

