Dalit organisations want Ministerial berth for Prasad Abbayya

May 16, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A federation of various Dalit organisations and associations has urged the Congress high command to give Ministerial berth to Prasad Abbayya, who has achieved a hat-trick of victories from the Hubballi Dharwad East Assembly Constituency.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Gurunath Ullikashi, Prabhu Prabhakar, Srinivas B., Devendrappa Itagi, Arun Ghodke and others of the federation said that despite the use of money power by the ruling party and efforts to divide minority votes in the reserved constituency, Prasad Abbayya has achieved a historic win.

Mr. Ullikashi said that despite not being from a political family, Prasad Abbayya has won the hearts of the people by focussing on development and social service. Although he had deserved a Ministerial berth during the previous term of the Congress, he missed the bus as senior leaders Vinay Kulkarni and Santosh Lad from the district were given the opportunity, he said.

Mr. Ullikashi said that this time, the Congress high command should give a chance to the Dalit leader who has won for the third time in a row. Since 1972, the constituency received representation only in 2004.

He said that the federation has emailed a memorandum seeking Ministership for Prasad Abbayya to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Puja

Meanwhile, followers of Prasad Abbayya offered puja at Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi on Tuesday praying for Ministership for their leader.