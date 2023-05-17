Supporters of Congress leader Siddaramaiah cheer while demanding the post of chief minister for him, near his residence in Bengaluru, on May 17, 2023.
Authorities prepare for new CM of Karnataka
Kanteerava studium in Bengaluru being spruced up for swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Karnataka, on May 17, 2023.
While the people of Karnataka await the name of their next chief minister, the authorities began preparations on May 17 for the new government to take the oath of office, which is expected to take place in Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on May 18, 2023.
Thousands of Congress supporters are expected in Bengaluru for the ceremony, which comes after a fierce electoral campaign and a tug-of-war between former CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, who put his heart out to revive the fortunes of his party, for the post of chief minister.
Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar are in Delhi for meetings with the Congress leadership on the name for the post of chief minister of Karnataka. The two contenders had separate meetings with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at 10, Janpath, the residence of former party president Sonia Gandhi, on May 17.
A supporters demanding the post of chief minister for Congress leader Siddaramaiah, near his residence in Bengaluru, on May 17, 2023.
Former CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah arrives at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the decision on the next Karnataka chief minister, on May 17, 2023.
Supporters of Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar highlighting his claim for the post of chief minister of Karnataka, outside 10 Janpath, in New Delhi on May 17, 2023. 10, Janpath is the residence of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar arrives at 10, Janpath in New Delhi, to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the decision on the next chief minister of the State, on May 17, 2023.
Supporters of former Cm Siddaramaiah began celebrating in his native Siddaramana Hundi even before the name of the new CM was announced.
Supporters of former CM Siddaramaiah celebrating in his native Siddaramana Hundi on May 17, 2023.
