HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Package | 8 Stories

2023 Karnataka Assembly elections | Lokniti-CSDS postpoll study

The BJP was keen to retain its only bastion in the south, while the Congress wished to seize the opportunity provided by an unpopular government in the State.

May 15, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:54 am IST

Voters chat outside a polling station in Bengaluru on May 10, 2023.

Voters chat outside a polling station in Bengaluru on May 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Since 1985, Karnataka has never voted back a ruling party. The same trend has continued in 2023. Defying many predictions of an Assembly without a clear majority, the Congress received a clear mandate, winning 135 seats in the State and increasing its vote share by close to 5% points. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more or less retained its vote share, but its seats plummeted by one-third. The Janata Dal (Secular) saw a fall of 5% points in its vote share and a slash in its tally by half.

Both the Congress and the BJP invested a lot of time, energy and effort in winning this election. The BJP was keen to retain its only bastion in the south, while the Congress wished to seize the opportunity provided by an unpopular government in the State.

Congress workers and supporters celebrate the party’s victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru.
Premium

2023 Karnataka Assembly elections | How the Congress won an absolute majority

Sandeep Shastri, Suhas Palshikar,Sanjay Kumar
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in New Delhi on May 14, 2023.
Premium

2023 Karnataka Assembly elections | The Ahinda advantage for the Congress

Sanjay Kumar
Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation to State Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot following the BJP’s defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Premium

2023 Karnataka Assembly elections | Dissatisfaction with the government’s performance mattered in the election

Aaliyia Malik, Devesh Kumar
Supporters of Congress leader Siddaramaiah outside the venue of the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Bengaluru.
Premium

2023 Karnataka Assembly elections | The role of the leadership in the election

Veena Devi,Nagesh K.L.
The Karnataka BJP office in Bengaluru on May 13, 2023.
Premium

2023 Karnataka Assembly elections | BJP’s failure to tackle unemployment, poverty hit it hard

Vibha Attri,Himanshu Kapoor
Posters displaying ‘PayCM’ with a photo of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on a QR code are seen near his house in Bengaluru. File photo: Special Arrangement
Premium

2023 Karnataka Assembly elections | Issue of corruption resonated with voters ahead of election day

Suhas Palshikar
A demonstration in Mysuru against scrapping of quota for Muslims. File
Premium

2023 Karnataka Assembly elections | How voters responded to the new reservation matrix 

Veena Devi,Nagesh K.L.

Methodology of CSDS-Lokniti Karnataka post-poll survey

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.