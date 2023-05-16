Decoding the Karnataka election results | In Focus podcast

May 16, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

The Congress has returned to power in Karnataka with an emphatic victory. It has won 135 seats – more than double the BJP’s tally – and has increased its vote share by 5% from the last Assembly poll. While the BJP held on to its vote share, its seat share fell by one-third. All the high decibel campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah proved to be inadequate.

How did the Congress manage to secure this victory? What were the main issues that decided the elections? And what does this poll result mean for the big Assembly elections that are due later this year, and of course the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Guest: Dr Chandan Gowda, Ramakrishna Hegde Chair Professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

