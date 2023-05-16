Congress leadership’s deliberations to decide on next Karnataka CM remain inconclusive

May 16, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Congress leadership’s deliberations to select a new Chief Minister for Karnataka remained inconclusive as rival claimants, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to back down from their respective positions on May 16.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who met both Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar at his residence, is likely to hold another round of meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

Mr Shivakumar is learnt to have communicated to the central leaderships that making him the Chief Minister is in the interest of the party and Mr Siddaramaiah has had a full five-year term as CM but lost the election in 2018. Now at 76, he should make way for a new face, they argued.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrives at the residence of the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi.

Party sources told The Hindu that several veterans in the party share the view that Mr Siddamaiah, who joined the party in 2006, shouldn’t get one more term at the cost of a hardcore party loyalist like the KPCC chief.

Digging his heels in, Mr Shivakumar told central leaders that Mr Siddaramaiah as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Chief Minister held his personal interests above that of the party’s, it is learnt. In his discussions with central leaders, he catalogued Mr Siddaramaiah’s actions that apparently cost the party including the defections that led to the formation of the BJP government in the State in July 2019. “It was his loyalists who defected,” a source close to DKS told The Hindu.

Mr Shivakumar, who arrived in Delhi in the afternoon, called on Mr Kharge to present his case later in the evening. Though he didn’t speak after this meeting, earlier he asserted that there was no question of his resigning.

“My mother is my party, We have built this party. No question,” he said when asked to comment on reports that he may resign from the party if not given the chief minister’s post.

Soon after the Karnataka Congress chief met Mr Kharge, Mr Siddaramaiah, called on the Congress chief for a one-on-one meeting. On Monday, he had claimed the backing of the majority of the 135 newly elected MLAs after a team of All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers had taken the views of the newly elected MLAs individually.

Subsequently, he also had spearate meetings with AICC’s general secretary for Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala, and general secretary (organisation), K C Venugopal.

Earlier in the day, former party chief Rahul Gandhi joined in for a meeting at Mr Kharge’s residence where Mr. Venugopal and Mr. Surjewala were present to brainstorm on the leadership tussle.

However, the Shivakumar camp seemed firm that the KPCC chief should be given the opportunity to head the government as he revived the party organisation at a time when it was hit defections and desertions. Those backing the KPCC chief also pointed out how Mr Shivakumar enjoyed the backing of powerful caste groups like Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

They also argued that Mr Siddaramaiah’s emphasis on personality-based politics didn’t make him a team player and alleged that the supporters of former Chief Minister had sabotaged the election of former KPCC chief G Parameshwar from Koratagere in 2013.

However, supporters of Siddaramaiah argued that he not only enjoyed the support of the majority of the newly elected MLAs but is also responsible for Congress’ mass outreach among AHINDAs or an acronym for the rainbow coalition of minorities, OBCs and Dalits.

Another argument that is being forwarded is that Mr. Shivakumar could be “troubled” by the Central agencies to embarrass the Congress ahead of the next general elections as he has not only been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case but was even jailed.