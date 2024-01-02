GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rules out vendetta politics in arrest of kar sevak in Hubballi

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar has said that the arrest was in connection with a case of violence in Hubballi on December 5, 1992, and is part of a routine process to trace accused persons in long-pending cases

January 02, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah justified the arrest of Srikanth Poojari, a kar sevak (volunteer) who was allegedly involved in violence after the Babri masjid demolition in 1992, in Hubballi. He said that wrongdoers cannot be spared, and the action did not stem from vendetta.

“What should be done to offenders? Can they be allowed to go scot-free? We have asked the police to dispose of old cases. We don’t resort to hate politics. The police have acted upon the directions of the court. We never do anything that would lead to the arrest of innocents,” Mr Siddaramaiah said in his brief interaction with journalists at Basapur airstrip in Koppal on January 2.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar has said that the arrest of Srikanth Poojari in connection with a case of violence in Hubballi on December 5, 1992, is part of a routine process to trace accused persons in long-pending cases.

On January 1, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok had accused the Congress government of arresting workers of Hindutva organisations at a time when the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being inaugurated, and warned of protests by BJP against such arrests.

Demand for holiday

Responding to the BJP’s demand for declaring holiday on the day of Ram Mandir inauguration, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he was not aware of it and added that Union Government, which was organising the event, should declare the holiday.

“Union Government is organising the event and let it declare holiday... I don’t know who are invited and who are not. Those interested will go and those who are not interested will not go,” he said.

To a question on drought relief, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his government had already announced the relief of ₹ 2000 to every drought-hit farmers and the process of crediting the relief in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries would shortly be commenced.

When asked on the agitation of guest lecturers, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the demand for regularisation of their services was difficult. “We have already talked to them [the guest lecturers]. Yet they are agitating through Padayatra [walk on foot]. They demand to regularise their services to make them permanent staff which is difficult,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.