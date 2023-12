December 28, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Some Hindutva organisations have demanded that Muslim traders should not be allowed to set up shops in the forthcoming annual fair of the Sri Siddeshwar temple in Vijayapura, in north Karnataka.

A federation of Hindutva organisations claimed that Muslims disobeyed the law and accused them of trouble-mongering. They submitted a memorandum to Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal asking him to ensure that Muslims do not set up shops at the fair.