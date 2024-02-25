GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surpur MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik passes away

A four-time legislator, he is survived by his wife and two sons

February 25, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Raja Venkatappa Naik was 67

Raja Venkatappa Naik was 67 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Surpur MLA and Chairman of Warehouse Corporation Raja Venkatappa Naik passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday due to a heart attack.

He was 67.

He is survived by his wife Rani Latha Kumari Naik and two sons Raja Venugopal Naik and Raja Santosh Naik.

Dr. Naik was admitted to hospital for treatment due to a long-term illness. He died after a heart attack.

A four-time MLA, Dr. Naik was first elected as MLA from Surpur Assembly Constituency in 1994 on Karnataka Congress Party ticket. Later, he was also elected from the same constituency in 1999, 2013 and 2023 on Congress ticket.

Dr. Naik recently took charge as Chairman of the Warehouse Corporation in Bengaluru when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nominated him, along with others.

Sources close to his family said that the mortal remains of the MLA will be kept at S.P. College ground in Surpur till 4 p.m. on Monday for the public to pay their last respects. Later, they will be cremated with state honours.

A host of leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers and others have condoled his death.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.