BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa, is leading in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat by 1.7 lakh votes with respect to his nearest rival, Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar, daughter of former CM S. Bangarappa and wife of Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar.

Karnataka Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Earlier, Mr. Raghavendra had defeated S. Bangarappa in 2009 and Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa in the 2018 by-election. This time, he is leading against another member of the family – Geetha Shivaraj Kumar.

BJP workers are already in celebration mood in Shivamogga.