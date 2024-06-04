GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar establishes lead of more than one lakh votes in Mysuru

The electoral contest between Mr Yaduveer and Mr Lakshmana had attracted widespread attention as Mysuru is also the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Updated - June 04, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 02:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (centre) poses with his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar (left) and wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar after casting his vote in Mysuru on April 26, 2024.

BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (centre) poses with his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar (left) and wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar after casting his vote in Mysuru on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Having established a lead of more than one lakh votes, the scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is set to triumph over his Congress rival M. Lakshmana in the prestigious Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency. The counting of votes was still in progress, but the wide margin had instilled confidence among BJP supporters of Mr Yaduveer’s victory.

The 32-year-old Yaduveer had replaced outgoing MP Pratap Simha as the BJP candidate.

The electoral contest between Mr. Yaduveer and Mr. Lakshmana had attracted widespread attention as Mysuru is also the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Yaduveer’s decision to enter the poll fray had marked the return of the Mysuru’s erstwhile royal family to electoral politics after a gap of two decades.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.