Karnataka: Accused in multi-crore cheating case rushed to hospital after developing seizures

September 15, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Charitra Kundapura, an accused in a cheating case, being rushed to the hospital in Bengaluru on Friday.

Charitra Kundapura, an accused in a cheating case, being rushed to the hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chaitra Kundapura, Hindutva activist accused in the multi-crore cheating case over promising BJP ticket to a hospitality entrepreneur, and who is in the custody of Central Crime Branch (CCB), was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday morning after she reportedly developed seizures while in custody. 

She was rushed to the casualty of Trauma and Emergency Care Centre (TECC) in Victoria Hospital at 9.15 a.m. in a semi-conscious state with reported seizures.

TECC special officer S. Balaji Pai said the patient had seizures earlier but was not on medication. Her vitals are stable and all parameters, including ECG and CT scan, are normal. “She is being treated in the ICU and her clinical condition is stable,” he said.

A senior police official said that they were not aware of her medical history and they rushed her to the hospital as soon as she had a seizure.

Probe sought

Meanwhile, speaking in Mangaluru, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that the State government should order a high-level probe into the case. Chaitra and her associates allegedly cheated hospitality entrepreneur Govinda Babu Poojary of ₹5 crore by promising BJP ticket from Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district.

