HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Shobha demands high-level probe into ‘money for BJP ticket’ cheating case

September 15, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, speaking to reporters in Udupi on Friday.

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, speaking to reporters in Udupi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Friday that the State government should order a high-level probe into the cheating of hospitality entrepreneur Govinda Babu Poojary of ₹5 crore by promising a BJP ticket from Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje, MP from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, said that none of the BJP leaders are backing Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura who has been arrested in connection with the case.

“None of us (BJP leaders) are protecting her or exerted any influence to protect her. If the accusation of cheating is found to be true all persons involved in the case deserve punishment,” she said.

The minister said that she (Ms. Karandlaje) did not have any personal and direct contact with Chaitra Kundapura. Ms. Karandlaje did not even spoke to the accused over phone at any earlier occasions. She (the accused) might have taken the photograph with the Minister earlier like others. “So many people take their photograph with me whenever visiting public functions,” the Minister said.

Ms. Karandlaje said that an impartial inquiry should be conducted into the case. The guilty should be punished.

Asked about the accused dropping the names of some senior BJP leaders relating to the case, the Minister said that if the names of those leaders are misused then suitable action should be taken against those who does so.

The Minister claimed that the BJP does not issue the party ticket for any election in return for money. “The BJP is not facing any such situation and will not face it in future too,” she said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.