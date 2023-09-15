HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP ticket fraud case: Many big names involved, claims arrested Hinduvta activist Chaitra Kundapura

September 15, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Hinduvta activist Chaitra Kundapura being brought to the CCB office for interrogation on Thursday in Bengaluru.

Hinduvta activist Chaitra Kundapura being brought to the CCB office for interrogation on Thursday in Bengaluru.

A day after the arrest of Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura for allegedly cheating a businessman of crores of rupees after assuring him of a BJP ticket to contest from Byndoor in the Assembly elections, the prime accused claimed that there are many big names involved in the case and the arrest of a Swamiji will bring out the truth.

Replying to the media question while being escorted to the CCB interrogation center from the State home for women where he was housed for overnight stay, the accused said that her arrest is part of a “conspiracy related to Indira canteen pending bill issue”, and the arrest of a Swamiji will bring many big names out in the open.

According to the complainant filed by Govinda Babu Pujari, the man promised the ticket, Abhinava Halasri Swamiji of Hirehadagali Mutt in Hoovinahadagali in Vijayanagar district is another accused who had taken ₹1.5 crore from the businessman, and is presently on the run. Efforts are on to track him down .

Chaitra is presently being grilled by CCB officials to ascertain her network and involvement of other people in the racket.

Chaitra and her associate are accused of defrauding Pujari of ₹5 crore, promising him a BJP ticket from the Byndoor constituency in Udupi district. Based on a complaint filed in Bandepalya, the CCB officials arrested Chaitra and her associate Srikanth from the parking lot of Udupi’s Sri Krishna Mutt on Tuesday night.

It is alleged that Chaitra and her associates planned and changed the look of two associates -- Ramesh and Dhanraj -- at a haircut saloon in Kadur town to make them pass off for RSS and BJP leaders. The duo was paid ₹1.2 lakh and ₹93,000 for the job to act like leaders to receive the money from Pujari promising BJP party ticket for the Assembly election.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.