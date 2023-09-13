HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura arrested for allegedly cheating Bengaluru businessman after promising BJP ticket for Byndoor

Chaitra Kundapura, along with seven others, allegedly took ₹5 crore from BJP ticket aspirant Govinda Babu Poojary, a native of Byndoor in Udupi district who runs hospitality businesses

September 13, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru police arrested Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura on September 12, on the charge of cheating a businessperson after promising to get him the BJP ticket for Byndoor Assembly constituency.

Bengaluru police arrested Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura on September 12, on the charge of cheating a businessperson after promising to get him the BJP ticket for Byndoor Assembly constituency. | Photo Credit: file photo

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police arrested right-wing activist Chaitra Kundapura on September 12, on the charge of cheating a businessperson after promising to get him the BJP ticket for Byndoor Assembly constituency.

The Hindutva activist, along with seven others, had allegedly taken ₹5 crore from BJP ticket aspirant Govinda Babu Poojary, a native of Byndoor in Udupi district who runs Cheftalk Nutri Foods Private Limited, among other hospitality and catering businesses in Bengaluru.

Chaitra was arrested on September 12 near Udupi Krishna mutt. Six other suspects too were arrested by the CCB, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, Abdul Ahad.

How complainant was lured into contesting Assembly elections

In his complaint to Bandepalya Police in Bengaluru on September 8, Mr. Poojari claimed to doing social service in Byndoor constituency through Varalakshmi Charitable Trust for the last seven years. He was introduced to Chaitra Kundapura, who claimed to be a Hindutva volunteer, by BJP worker Prasad Byndoor (accused number 8) in 2022.

Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura

Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura

Chaitra Kundapura coaxed him to contest the 2023 Assembly elections from Byndoor on a BJP ticket and promised to not only get him the ticket but also get him elected. She claimed to have high-level contacts at Delhi-level, and put him in touch with BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary Gagan Kadur (accused number 2) of Chikkamagaluru. They met Gagan Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on July 4, 2022. Gagan Kadur introduced them to ‘Vishwanathji’, claiming he had been an RSS pracharak (worker) in north India for 45 years.

Payments made

Mr. Poojari paid ₹50 lakh as advance to ‘Vishwanathji’ through Prasad Byndoor on July 7, 2022.

Then, Chaitra Kundapura and others introduced him to Abhinava Halashree swamij (accused number 3) of Samsthana matha at Hire Hadagali in Hospet, who took ₹1.5 crore after promising the BJP ticket.

The complainant: Govinda Babu Poojary, a native of Byndoor in Udupi district, runs Cheftalk Nutri Foods Private Limited, among other hospitality and catering businesses in Bengaluru. 

The complainant: Govinda Babu Poojary, a native of Byndoor in Udupi district, runs Cheftalk Nutri Foods Private Limited, among other hospitality and catering businesses in Bengaluru. 

On October 23, he met a man who identified himself as ‘Naik’ (accused number 5) and claimed to be a member of the BJP central election committee, in Bengaluru. ‘Naik’ confirmed the allotment of ticket to Mr. Poojari who then paid the balance ₹3 crore on October 29, 2022.

On March 8, Chaitra Kundapura informed Mr. Poojari that ‘Vishwanathji’ died of breathing problem.

Mr. Poojari made some enquiries in the RSS and learnt that there was no person in the organisation named ‘Vishwanathji’. Chaitra Kundapura and the others had allegedly got a Chikkamagaluru resident, Ramesh (accused number 4), to impersonate an RSS pracharak.

The man posing as BJP leader ‘Naik’ was a street vendor in K.R. Puram, Bengaluru.

The swamij (accused number 3) of Samsthana matha promised to return ₹1.5 crore to Mr. Poojari.

The other accused as Dhanaraj of Chikkamagaluru and Srikanth of Udupi.

The complainant alleged that Chaitra Kundapura and other accused issued a death threat, and sought suitable action.

CCB police are investigating charges of criminal breach of trust, impersonation, cheating and criminal intimidation against Chaitra Kundapura and other accused.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / fraud / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.