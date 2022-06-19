Holiday declared at educational institutions on Monday on account of PM Modi’s visit
A holiday has also been declared at many higher educational institutions which are in proximity to the Prime Minister’s travel route
On account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru to inaugurate Dr B. R. Ambedkar School Economics (BASE) within the premises of Bengaluru University (BU), a holiday has been declared on Monday for all the students and teaching and non-teaching faculty members of the Jnanabharathi campus (of BU). Similarly, the Department of Education has also declared a one-day holiday to a total of 22 schools along the routes which will be taken by the Prime Minister.
The holiday on Monday has been announced for the staff and students of all the government, aided and private primary and high schools from Kengeri Upanagara to Kommaghatta and within the wards of Pattanagere, Jnanabharathi and Kumbalagodu cluster. The circular says that the compensation for this holiday can be claimed on one of the other holidays in the coming days.
List of institutions where a holiday has been declared
Carmel Public School
Government Model Primary School, Kengeri
Government Urdu Higher Primary School, Kengeri
New St Annas English School, Kengeri
Holy Child English School
Shankaracharya Vidyapeetha
Mother’s Millenium School
Vidyabharathi School
SJR Public School
Sri Bandeshwara Swami School
Roman Kinto School
Government Higher Primary School, Kommaghatta
Government Urdu Higher Primary School, Beedi Karmikara Colony
Government High School, Kengeri (RMSI)
Government Urdu High School, Kengeri
PNJP School, PNJP High School and PU College
Priyadarshini College
Radhakrishna School
Sheshadripuram College
Surana College, Kengeri
Government High School, Kengeri
Government PU College, Kengeri
