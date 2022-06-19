Holiday declared at educational institutions on Monday on account of PM Modi’s visit

Staff Reporter June 19, 2022 12:23 IST

June 19, 2022

A holiday has also been declared at many higher educational institutions which are in proximity to the Prime Minister’s travel route

A view of Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus, off Bangalore-Mysore road. File. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

On account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru to inaugurate Dr B. R. Ambedkar School Economics (BASE) within the premises of Bengaluru University (BU), a holiday has been declared on Monday for all the students and teaching and non-teaching faculty members of the Jnanabharathi campus (of BU). Similarly, the Department of Education has also declared a one-day holiday to a total of 22 schools along the routes which will be taken by the Prime Minister. The holiday on Monday has been announced for the staff and students of all the government, aided and private primary and high schools from Kengeri Upanagara to Kommaghatta and within the wards of Pattanagere, Jnanabharathi and Kumbalagodu cluster. The circular says that the compensation for this holiday can be claimed on one of the other holidays in the coming days. A holiday has also been declared at many higher educational institutions which are in proximity to the Prime Minister’s travel route. List of institutions where a holiday has been declared Carmel Public School Government Model Primary School, Kengeri Government Urdu Higher Primary School, Kengeri New St Annas English School, Kengeri Holy Child English School Shankaracharya Vidyapeetha Mother’s Millenium School Vidyabharathi School SJR Public School Sri Bandeshwara Swami School Roman Kinto School Government Higher Primary School, Kommaghatta Government Urdu Higher Primary School, Beedi Karmikara Colony Government High School, Kengeri (RMSI) Government Urdu High School, Kengeri PNJP School, PNJP High School and PU College Priyadarshini College Radhakrishna School Sheshadripuram College Surana College, Kengeri Government High School, Kengeri Government PU College, Kengeri



