One lucky locality gets a makeover thanks to a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengaluru on June 20 2022

Kommaghatta in west Bengaluru is the recipient of BBMP largesse, thanks to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on June 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

On June 13, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the Prime Minister’s programme during his visit to Bengaluru on June 20, 2022. The highlight is a public rally at Kommaghatta where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited suburban rail project in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The venue of the public rally is the BDA ground at Kommaghatta, near Kengeri, in west Bengaluru. Arun Singh, in-charge of BJP unit in Karnataka, was also in charge of overseeing preparations for the rally. He will be in Bengaluru till the Prime Minister completes his visit to Karnataka, which includes a visit to Mysuru on June 20-21 to lead the International Day of Yoga event. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Within hours of the announcement of the PM’s itinerary, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) got men and material on the ground to spruce up the venue and its surroundings. A civic worker checks streetlights on the road in front of the BDA ground at Kommaghatta, in preparation for the PM’s public rally on June 20. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The road leading to the BDA ground at Kommaghatta, and some other roads in the vicinity have been cleaned and given a fresh coast of asphalt. The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning a big infrastructure push in Bengaluru in preparation for the upcoming civic polls and the 2023 Assembly polls, starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on June 20, 2022. The Supreme Court, on May 20, set a eight-week deadline for BBMP for completion of ward delimitation and reservation roster, and elections to be held subsequently, setting the stage for the civic polls in August-September 2022. BBMP has submitted a draft of the delimited wards. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

A large number of labourers were deployed to execute the work before the PM’s public rally on June 20, 2022. The footpaths on Kengeri-Kommaghatta Road, at Kengeri off Mysuru Road, got a makeover on June 17 in preparation for the arrival of the PM on June 20, 2022. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds charge of Bengaluru, has been inaugurating development projects in Assembly constituencies represented by the BJP in the city. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The newly-laid road in front of the BDA ground at Kommaghatta for the PM’s public rally on June 20, near Kengeri in Bengaluru. The PM will land in Yelahanka Air Force Base in north Bengaluru and head to Kommaghatta in west Bengaluru for the public rally. The havoc created by recent rains has left a bad taste in the mouth of citizens, and the pathetic condition of roads has become a talking point. In a bid to correct this image, the BJP has decided to push a development agenda for the city. According to senior civic officials. the Chief Minister is very keen on filling potholes and re-laying roads on a war-footing. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

No effort is being spared by the Karnataka Government to ensure that the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a success. At multiple events over the last few days, the Chief Minister has been talking of a vision document to decongest Bengaluru, to improve connectivity through a suburban rail network and a peripheral ring road, and investing ₹1,600 crore to redo storm water drains to prevent flooding. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

