Violence in Karnataka colleges as dress code row intensifies

Government declares three-day holiday.

With the row over dresscode escalating in Karnataka and turning into a law and order issue, the Karnataka Government on Tuesday ordered closure of high schools (Class IX and X) and colleges in the State for three days. The High Court, meanwhile, commenced hearing a batch of petitions questioning the ban on wearing hijab (head scarf) in colleges.

The controversy over Muslim girls wearing hijab and Hindu boys donning saffron shawls being denied entry into classrooms took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, with reports of violence on some college campuses in various corners of Karnataka. There were instances of stone pelting, students being heckled and lathicharge reported from college campuses.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is in New Delhi, issued the order on closure of schools and colleges and tweeted, “I appeal to all students, teachers and managements of schools and colleges, as well as people of Karnataka, to maintain peace and harmony.” He appealed to all those concerned, especially students, to patiently wait for the court’s verdict. He reminded them that they have to sit together in colleges and carry on with educational activities, and hence, it was important to maintain harmony. He strongly defending the recent order of the government on dress code in colleges.

The Opposition has, meanwhile, lambasted the BJP government for escalation of the issue and “colleges turning into battlefield.” Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets said, “Hijab-Kesari issue could have been resolved harmoniously at the local level. BJP in Karnataka, which politicized the issue, is now clueless on how to control the situation.” He added that students were suffering because of “ulterior political motives of the BJP.”

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said the controversy has diverted the focus of the State from many challenges it faces and vitiated the atmosphere in colleges. “I appeal to both communities not to encourage organizations that are fomenting trouble,” he said.