Hijab-clad student heckled by boys wearing saffron scarves in Mandya college

With the controversy over hijab intensifying across Karnataka, a girl arriving at a college in Mandya clad in hijab was heckled by a group of boys wearing saffron scarves and shouting Jai Sri Ram, on February 8.

The girl was walking towards the classroom after parking her two-wheeler when a group of boys began waving saffron scarves at her. The girl in hijab, as seen in videos that have gone viral, raises her hand in response to the sloganeering directed at her by the boys.

She is later seen in a video complaining about the treatment meted out to her by the boys wearing saffron scarves before making her way to the classroom.

The incident took place in PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce situated on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway.

Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar said the incident in Mandya was part of the controversy that is gripping the rest of Karnataka. He denied that there was any tension in the college, and added that the police will ensure that there is no threat to peace.