Hijab issue: HC to pass interim order to be abided by all students and stakeholders

Court adjourns further hearing of petitions till Feb. 14

Indicating that it will pass an interim order, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday adjourned to February 14 further hearing on the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of hijabs (head scarf) by Muslim girl students on college premises.

A three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M. Khazi indicated that it will pass an interim order to be abided by all the students and stakeholders till the court decides the issue on whether wearing of hijab is an essential religious practice, and whether it is covered under the right of freedom to religion guaranteed in the Constitution.

“We want peace and tranquillity in the State to be maintained,” the Bench told the advocates representing the petitioner students and the State Advocate General.

Earlier, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the four Muslim students of Government PU College for Girls, contended that the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, has no provision for regulating uniform.

Mr. Hegde also argued that Rule 11 of the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Classification, Regulation and Prescription of Curricula, etc) Rules, 1995, under which the Government on February 5, 2022, issued a guideline on dress code, is not applicable to the pre-university colleges. The rules, notified in 2006 for pre-university colleges, has no provision for dress code, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Prabhuling K. Navadgi told the Bench that the Government wants to restart the educational institutions but it doesn’t want to see students to come in dresses of their choice but follow the uniform prescribed by the respective institutions.

At this stage, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat said that there was no dispute about wearing of uniform and the petitioners too are ready to wear the prescribed uniform but want to wear a hijab of the colour matching to the uniform.