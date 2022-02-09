Saffron flag on college flagpost in Shivamogga

It was meant for the national tricolor

A student protesting against girls wearing hijab in classrooms climbed up the flag post of the Government First Grade College at Bapuji Nagar in Shivamogga city and hoisted the saffron flag. The flag post on the campus was meant for the national tricolor, hoisted on Republic Day and Independence Day.

Hundreds of students had gathered on the campus raising chants of “Jai Sriram”. They protested against allowing girls with hijab inside the college. As they were raising the slogans, one student climbed up the post and tied the saffron flag. The video clip of his act has gone viral on social media platforms. While a few people have argued that he replaced the national flag, those present at the venue said the post was empty at that point.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said, “Today you see a saffron flag put in the place of the tricolour in Shivamogga. No Indian can tolerate this. The image of the country is at stake”.