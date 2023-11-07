November 07, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the drought relief allocated to Mysuru district by the Karnataka government is inadequate, and will not help farmers overcome distress.

According to AAP, the relief is just ₹13.5 crore for the whole of Mysuru district, which comprises 1,384 drought-hit villages. This works out to just ₹97,684 per village. If we consider roughly about 300 farmers in each village, that translates to ₹375 per farmer. This money is not enough for cattle fodder, or even their water consumption.

AAP district president Rangaiah said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, has presented the budget 14 times. “You should have remembered that NDRF recommends relief of ₹13,800 per hectare. If you are unable to sanction even that amount, it will have to be inferred that you have no love or compassion for farmers.

“Mysuru is your own home district and has given you the highest post of your political career. If you cannot be grateful to Mysuru, then the farmers will be pushed to more distress.”

“What you have sanctioned is not at all sufficient,” the AAP district president said while urging the CM to act immediately to disburse sufficient relief to farmers of the district.