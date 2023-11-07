HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP points out that ₹13.5 crore drought relief for Mysuru district translates to ₹375 per farmer

Party unit in Mysuru urges higher drought relief for farmers

November 07, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a farmer tending to his fields in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

A file photo of a farmer tending to his fields in Mysuru district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The Mysuru unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that the drought relief allocated to Mysuru district by the Karnataka government is inadequate, and will not help farmers overcome distress.

According to AAP, the relief is just ₹13.5 crore for the whole of Mysuru district, which comprises 1,384 drought-hit villages. This works out to just ₹97,684 per village. If we consider roughly about 300 farmers in each village, that translates to ₹375 per farmer. This money is not enough for cattle fodder, or even their water consumption. 

AAP district president Rangaiah said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, has presented the budget 14 times. “You should have remembered that NDRF recommends relief of ₹13,800 per hectare. If you are unable to sanction even that amount, it will have to be inferred that you have no love or compassion for farmers.

“Mysuru is your own home district and has given you the highest post of your political career. If you cannot be grateful to Mysuru, then the farmers will be pushed to more distress.”

“What you have sanctioned is not at all sufficient,” the AAP district president said while urging the CM to act immediately to disburse sufficient relief to farmers of the district.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / drought

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.