CM hits back at Prime Minister for his comments on Karnataka

November 06, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the continuation of the Chief Minister in Karnataka and Congress bringing development to a standstill as “a bundle of lies”, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that Mr. Modi was making hollow allegations.

“Wherever he has campaigned, the BJP has lost. The BJP has not appointed Leader of Opposition yet in Karnataka. This shows their bankruptcy,” the Chief Minister told presspersons here.

His reaction came to Mr. Modi’s speech in Madhya Pradesh where he is campaigning for the Assembly polls. Expressing doubts about the continuation of Mr. Siddaramaiah in his post due to infighting, the Prime Minister had said that the Congress had brought development activities in Karnataka to a standstill.

Responding to allegations of corruption made by Mr. Modi, the Chief Minister reminded that it was BJP government that had faced “40%” kickback allegations. “Our government is probing it. As the Prime Minister, should he not talk about it too? All the investigation agencies are under the Centre. Without evidence, such allegations should not be made.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the Centre was meting out a step-motherly treatment towards Karnataka by not releasing drought relief. “Mr. Modi had said that five guarantees cannot be implemented. However, we have shown it is possible. It does not augur well for the Prime Minister to make such allegations and we did not expect this.”

He also said that they would welcome those coming to the Congress by supporting the party’s leadership, and that many sitting and former legislators from BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) would join Congress. He also said that there was no question of Congress indulging in ‘Operation Hastha’.