JD(S) leaders, legislators in Hassan for two-day meeting ‘to convey message of unity’

November 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former CM and JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy and former MLA Anita Kumaraswamy visited Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Tuesday.

Former CM and JD(S) president H.D. Kumaraswamy and former MLA Anita Kumaraswamy visited Hasanamba Temple in Hassan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minster, has said he convened the meeting of legislators and party leaders in Hassan to convey a message of unity and discuss many issues in the State. Mr. Kumaraswamy spoke to the media after visiting Hasanamba Temple with his wife and former MLA Anita Kumaraswamy on Tuesday.

“Efforts are being made to tarnish the image of our legislators by spreading false information; they have been lured in by money. The meeting has been convened in Hassan to exhibit that the party stands united and clarify that nobody will quit the party,” he said.

“The people of Hassan had always stood by the party. Deve Gowda became Prime Minister because of the support of the people in Hassan. From this place, we wish to convey a message to the people of State that we are all united and committed to strengthening the party. Nobody can break our unity,” he said.

The party has made arrangements for the meeting at a resort on the outskirts of Hassan. Some of the party legislators and senior leaders, including G.T. Deve Gowda, S.L. Bhoje Gowda, Harish Gowda, Suresh Babu, Govindaraj reached the resort by Tuesday evening. “All MLAs and some other senior leaders will reach Hassan by Wednesday morning. They will all visit Hasanamba Temple and attend the meetings,” said Raghu Hongere, party district spokesperson.

The party leaders are expected to hold meetings on Wednesday and leave the place by Thursday.

Karnataka / Bangalore / state politics / Janata Dal - Secular / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Hassan

