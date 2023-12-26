GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hampi Utsav begins on February 2 2024

Housing Minister and Vijayanagar district in-charge Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said that instructions have been issued to the district administration to organise the utsav in a grand manner

December 26, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Hampi Utsav 2023.

A file photo of the Hampi Utsav 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The three-day Hampi Utsav will be held from February 2, 2024. The festival will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Housing Minister and Vijayanagar district in-charge Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said that instructions have been issued to the district administration to organise the utsav in a grand manner by involving local artistes. The Minister has said that a meeting involving all the elected representatives, including legislators, would be convened soon in connection with the festival preparations.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / arts, culture and entertainment / history and culture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.