December 26, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The three-day Hampi Utsav will be held from February 2, 2024. The festival will be inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Housing Minister and Vijayanagar district in-charge Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said that instructions have been issued to the district administration to organise the utsav in a grand manner by involving local artistes. The Minister has said that a meeting involving all the elected representatives, including legislators, would be convened soon in connection with the festival preparations.