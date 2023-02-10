Lakkundi will be included under Hampi Tourism Circuit, says Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

February 10, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that a master plan will be chalked out for developing architectural heritage site Lakkundi as a tourist destination and the village will be included in the Hampi Tourism Circuit.

Inaugurating the three-day Lakkundi Festival in Lakkundi of Gadag district on Friday, Mr. Bommai said that Lakkundi, which was an important centre during the rule of Kalyan Chalukyas, has architectural marvels and several inscriptions of significance.

“The government has already drawn up a plan to develop two tourism circuits, Hampi Circuit and Mysuru Circuit. Lakkundi will be included in the Hampi Circuit and developed comprehensively,” he announced.

Industrial Township

The Chief Minister also promised the establishment of an industrial township in Gadag district and told Public Works Minister C.C. Patil that he will clear a proposal immediately, if adequate land is made available.

Mr. Bommai said that Gadag district is in need of industrial development and it will help local youths get employment. He asked Mr. Patil and the district administration to look for suitable land and said that he will clear the proposal as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister also said that tenders have already been floated for the Jalawadagi Lift Irrigation Project and soon, the foundation stone laying ceremony will be held. The project will help fill 18 tanks in Gadag region and also help farmers of Mundargi taluk, he said.

Recalling his own 253-km padayatra for the Kalasa Banduri Nala project, Mr. Bommai said that the State government is committed to ensuring the comprehensive development of Gadag district by linking Mahadayi river with the Malaprabha river. Already, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued the gazette notification on the tribunal’s award and given approval to the detailed project report.

“Soon, water will flow from the feet of Savadatti Yallamma to the feet of Badami Banashankari,” he said.

He said that his government is responsible for giving boost to the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Project and it has given thousands of crores of rupees to the drip irrigation scheme. He added that his government believed in doing what it promised and not in giving false promises.

Making the introductory remarks, the Public Works Minister elaborated on the history of Lakkundi and promised all steps to develop it as a tourist destination.

Ministers B.A. Basavaraj and B. Sriramulu spoke and listed out the various measures taken by the State government for the welfare of the people of different communities.

Minister Murugesh Nirani and a host of elected representatives were present.