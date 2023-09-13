HamberMenu
Hampi Utsav postponed to February in view of drought

September 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the drought situation in Karnataka, the State government has decided to hold the world-famous Hampi Utsav in February next. Generally, the utsav is held in November.

This was decided at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Housing, Minorities Development and Vijayanagara district in-charge Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The meeting observed that most of the taluks in many districts, including Vijayanagara and Ballari, were reeling under drought and it was difficult to hold the utsav. It would be better to review the situation during February for holding Hampi Utsav, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Khan said the festival would be held in November but now the suggestion has come to hold it in February next in view of the drought situation.

