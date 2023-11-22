November 22, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Belagavi

Several stakeholders and heritage enthusiasts presented a list of demands and suggestions to Tourism Minister H.K. Patil during a meeting in Vijayapura on November 22.

Several participants focussed on the need to get UNESCO heritage tag for the Deccan sultanate circuit, including Vijayapura, Bidar and Kalaburagi. The issues that came up for discussion were the dilapidated condition of some monuments, need to improve infrastructure, like roads and hotels, and to provide amenities like drinking water, toilets, informed guides, and multi-media online information, the need for coordination between ASI and the State tourism development departments. Some demanded resumption of the Navaraspur Utsav.

New York-based historians Richard Vines and Nancy Frances also participated in the meeting. Mr Vines said that there was a need to create more attractive content online that could increase footfalls. He urged the government and stake-holders to make an effort to retain tourists for more than a day in Vijayapura.

Peter Richard, water conservationist, said that Vijayapura was known as the open air water museum. “We need to ensure adequate watershed development of the city’s water bodies and reservoirs. The underground water supply systems from Begum Talab and Kumatagi should be preserved and rejuvenated,” he said.

G.S. Kamatar, writer, demanded construction of good quality roads between world heritage sites in Pattadakal, Hampi and Vijayapura. Some participants spoke on the need to encourage young people to write articles and upload pictures of tourist places on Wikipedia.

Ameenuddin Hallur, heritage enthusiast, urged the government to protect and preserve the monuments that were less famous, but as important as the Gol Gumbaz. “This city was known for 1,200 wells and 1,300 settlements. We need to identify and preserve them,” he said.

He proposed protecting the Ramalalinga tank by removing encroachments and preserving the terracotta embankments.

A.R. Imaratwale, architect and writer, urged entrepreneurs to research local cuisine and introduce dishes of the Adil Shahi era in the modern day menu. He said there is need to train guides properly. He spoke against the trend of changing names of districts as it would lead to the younger generations remaining oblivious of our heritage. He demanded that public infrastructure, like roads, circles, trains and buses, be named after Adil Shahi rulers.

Mahesh Kyatan, retired deputy director of tourism, demanded that the work of restoring Surang Bavi caves and underground water supply systems be resumed. He demanded that some cannons lying around in the fort be kept in museums with descriptive text. He demanded sound and light show at the Gol Gumbaz.

The Minister asked tourism officers to coordinate with ASI and resolve the issue of non-payment of power bills at various monuments.

H.D. Daddi, physician and heritage photographer, complained of lack of enthusiasm among officers and lack of coordination between departments. He suggested bringing out dossiers in multiple languages to help tourists.

Mr. Patil, Vijayapura MP Ramesh Jigajinagi, legislators, officials and others visited monuments in and around Vijayapura on November 21 and 22.