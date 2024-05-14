GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Environment activists alarmed as trees chopped and burnt near Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Kodagu

They lodged a complaint with the Forest Department, which led to registration of an FIR

Updated - May 14, 2024 01:44 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 01:40 pm IST

Darshan Devaiah B P
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
Environment activists have alleged that several trees have been felled and burnt near the Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the Mundrote Range of the Padinalkunadu Reserve Forest in Kodagu district of Karnataka.

Environment activists have alleged that several trees have been felled and burnt near the Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the Mundrote Range of the Padinalkunadu Reserve Forest in Kodagu district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kodagu district in Karnataka, renowned for its picturesque landscapes, has long been grappling with environmental issues. This year, amidst a severe drought, several trees have allegedly been felled and burnt near the Talacauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in the Mundrote Range of the Padinalkunadu Reserve Forest.

Environmentalists and activists in Kodagu have raised an alarm over this alleged destruction.

Members of the Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga, who recently visited the site, highlighted the issue. They lodged a complaint with Virajpet MLA A. S. Ponnanna and also with the Forest Department. Following the complaint, the department registered an FIR.

Members of the Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga, who recently visited the site, highlighted the issue. They lodged a complaint with Virajpet MLA A. S. Ponnanna and also with the Forest Department. Following the complaint, the department registered an FIR. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga, who recently visited the site, highlighted the issue. They lodged a complaint with Virajpet MLA A. S. Ponnanna and also with the Forest Department. Following the complaint, the department registered an FIR and is conducting an investigation.

According to environmental activists, the Mundrote Forest Range, located near the Kerala border where the alleged illegal activity took place, is renowned for its rich flora, which includes over 6,000 species of trees and plants.

Thamoo Poovaiah, environment activist based in Kodagu, told The Hindu, “This area is located near the Talacauvery Sanctuary, recognised as one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Karnataka. It is characterised by dense tropical evergreen forests that have largely remained untouched. The perpetrators have burnt the felled trees, increasing the risk of a forest fire that could have potentially spread to other parts of the Talacauvery Sanctuary.

“The Forest Department has failed to control such activities in the district and has been unaware of perpetrators burning trees, risking forest fires spreading to nearby areas. The accused have cleared more than five acres of reserve forest, an action with potentially serious ecological repercussions,” he added.

The Forest Department has filed a case against three individuals. Jaganath, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in Virajpet, said that the department is investigating whether the tree-felling took place within the reserve forest or on the adjacent private land.

The Forest Department has filed a case against three individuals. Jaganath, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in Virajpet, said that the department is investigating whether the tree-felling took place within the reserve forest or on the adjacent private land. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has filed a case against three individuals. Jaganath, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) in Virajpet, said that the department is investigating whether the tree-felling took place within the reserve forest or on the adjacent private land.

Minister for Ecology, Environment and Forest Eshwar Khandre told The Hindu that he has been alerted regarding the incident. He plans to send senior officials to the spot soon to further investigate the matter.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / environmental issues / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.