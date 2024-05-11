Rehabilitation imbroglio: Conflicting recommendations leave villagers in Sharavati valley worried

The Karnataka government is contemplating rehabilitation of families residing within the Sharavati Valley Wildlife Sanctuary by bringing them out of the forest area, while the residents have been fighting for basic amenities within their existing villages for over six decades.

Based on a letter written by Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna of the Congress, Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre recently wrote to his department to look into the rehabilitation of families located in parts of Uralagallu, Kanur, and Meghane villages in Sagar taluk. Later, however, sensing resistance from residents, the MLA changed his stand and maintained that he would not support any move to evict them. Instead, he said, he would get them basic amenities within their villages.

Following the construction of the Linganamakki dam across the Sharavati to generate electricity in the 1960s, hundreds of families were displaced as many villages were submerged. The affected families moved to different locations in search of a better life. Some moved to Uralagallu, Meghane, Kanur, and other villages and settled there over the decades.

No road, no power

The residents of Uralagallu, who sacrificed their native land to facilitate the generation of power for the State, have not got power supply in the last 60 years. They have no road connectivity to the outer world. Children have to walk a long distance to reach their school. Hence, many parents admit their children to hostels in big towns. Similarly, those in Meghane have not had a road all these years. Pregnant women and those facing health issues in the village, shift to their relatives’ place so that they get access to medical facilities in case of emergencies. It is because no vehicle reaches their village.

The residents have held several protests seeking basic amenities. Their demands, however, have met with opposition from the Forest Department. As the area falls under the sanctuary, development work does not get clearance.

Two letters of MLA

Mr. Gopalakrishna, on January 31, 2024, wrote a letter to Mr. Khandre stating that residents of the villages voluntarily came forward for rehabilitation. He cited the difficulties the residents had been facing due to a lack of amenities. The legislator felt that the cost of rehabilitation would be less than the amount required for providing civic amenities.

In fact, the letter was written based on a request from four families at Kanoor Kote, part of Uralagallu village. The MLA suggested that in the first phase, the four families could be rehabilitated. In the second phase, those at Salakodu, Cheekanahalli, Hebbanakeri, Mundavala, Bellur, and Meghane could be rehabilitated.

In response to the letter, the Forest Minister wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest, Ecology, and Environment for further processing.

The MLA was, however, quick to change his mind. He wrote another letter on February 25, stating that he was not in favour of the rehabilitation of people, but was for providing them with proper amenities. Ahead of the elections, he repeatedly said he would fight for the basic amenities and would ensure nobody was evicted.

Sathyanarayana G.T., a Congress leader, who, along with other leaders, took out a march in 2023 demanding facilities for Uralagallu residents, said that only four families wanted rehabilitation. “That is the opinion of four families. The rest of the residents want to remain there, as they have built their lives in the locality. The government should provide basic amenities, instead of shifting them,” he said.

When The Hindu contacted K.T. Hanumanthappa, Chief Conservator of Forests of Shivamogga Circle, on Saturday, the officer said that in view of the letter from the Forest Minister, the DCF (Wildlife) had been instructed to verify if the residents wanted rehabilitation or not. “The officers will report the actual position to the department after gathering people’s opinions,” he said.