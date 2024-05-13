GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

T.N. draft elephant corridor plan | Two new corridors identified in Erode district

A 53.8 km stretch in the Anthiyur - Chennampatti forests in Erode division, and a 3 km stretch in the Sujilkuttai – Bannari forests have been identified under the draft plan

Published - May 13, 2024 04:10 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan
A map of the elephant corridors in Erode district as per the draft plan released by the T.N. Forest Department recently

A map of the elephant corridors in Erode district as per the draft plan released by the T.N. Forest Department recently | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu government appointed-Elephant Corridor Committee has identified a 53.8 km stretch in the Anthiyur - Chennampatti forests in Erode division, and a 3 km stretch in the Sujilkuttai – Bannari forests, falling under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) as corridors that are used frequently by wild elephants.

A draft elephant corridor consolidation plan for Tamil Nadu was released in English on April 29, and the public were asked to give their comments or opinions by May 7. Also, the Forest Department has announced that public hearings will be conducted at each elephant range district to receive suggestions.

As per the draft plan, 50 to 60 elephants migrate seasonally in STR – Anthiyur and Chennampatti – Pennagaram Range in Dharmapuri that covers the forest ranges of T.N. Palayam, Anthiyur, Chennampatti, in Erode districts and Pennagaram in Dharmapuri district. The corridor is positioned between STR, the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka. The landscape connects to the Nilgiris, the Kollegal forests, and the Wayanad and Cauvery forestscapes in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, making it one of the most diverse habitats for various life forms.

CPI wants T.N. Forest Department’s draft elephant corridor plan withdrawn

Water resources available in the corridor are Doddakombai, Palar Pallam, Pulimaduvu Pallam, Thonimaduvu Pallam, Palar stream and the Cauvery Basin river. Farmlands and settlements including Doddakombai, Kinathadi, Kakkayanur, Thamaraikarai, Solaganai, Nadukaval Thittu in Kathirimalai are also located on this landscape.

A major threat to elephant movement is the Anthiyur – Kollegal road.

About 150 to 200 elephants move throughout the year in the Sujilkuttai – Peerkadavu – Bannari corridor connecting Bhavanisagar, Talamalai, Sathyamangalam ranges in STR with the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Coimbatore Forest Division. Moyar is a water source for the elephants while many villages are also located along the corridor.

Edappadi Palaniswami takes exception to non-release of draft elephant corridor plan in Tamil

The Semmalai Hills have a very steep topography and the agricultural fields close to the hills, as well as the shooting range of Tamil Nadu Special Task Force (STF) are seen as bottlenecks in the corridor. Also, the Dindigul – Bengaluru National Highway 948 runs through this landscape that is actively used by elephants.

As part of an immediate management plan, the draft plan proposes to relocate the shooting range, maintain the elephant proof trenches, fill up the water troughs in the corridor, monitor the four paper industries located near the corridor to prevent the discharge of effluents into water bodies and also acquire patta land to widen the width of the corridor so that elephant can travel through easily.

Related Topics

Erode / wildlife / forests / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.