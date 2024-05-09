The Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka Subhash Malkhede has ordered Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) to return the Hemmadaga Nature Camp, in Bhimgad wildlife sanctuary in Belagavi district, to the Forest Department.

The order was issued as revenue from the camp had declined after the transfer, and access to the camp for the local population had reduced.

JLR had reported incurring losses while running the camp.

Belagavi-based wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni had requested the Forest Department to transfer the camp from JLR to the department in 2022. He had reasoned that the transfer to JLR had led to the Hemmadaga Eco-Development Committee, an association of villagers, not getting any money. The sanctuary was not bringing any benefit to the local communities.

The Resident Manager of the Bhimgad Adventure Camp (Jungle Lodges and Resorts) had declared that Hemmadaga Nature Camp was incurring losses.

Based on this, Khanapur MLA Vithal Halagekar had written to Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to get the camp transferred from JLR to the department. Mr. Khandre, directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) to take necessary action.

Mr. Khandre also issued oral instructions to local officers to speed up the process. Based on the recommendation of field officers, Chief Conservator of Forests (Belagavi) Manjunath Chavan recommended taking the camp back from JLR. After approval from head of the forest force Brijesh Kumar Dixit, Chief Wildlife Warden Subhash Malkhede issued an order for transfer of the camp from JLR to the Forest Department.

The transfer is expected to boost eco-tourism, not only in Belagavi, but also in other districts of Karnataka, and also Goa and Maharashtra.

“It is a historic decision. Tourists can now visit and stay in Hemmadaga Nature Camp at affordable prices. They can explore nature and wildlife,” said Mr. Kulkarni. He has expressed gratitude to the Minister and the officials involved.

Background of the nature camp

Hemmadaga Nature Camp in Bhimgad Sanctuary was inaugurated in 2014, and was opened to the public in the subsequent years. The nature camp was established for dissemination of knowledge on the natural, cultural and scientific values of the sanctuary, and was playing an important role in educating and creating awareness among the general public, exhorting the message of conservation through people participation.

Further, the Hemmadaga Village Forest Committee was converted to Hemmadaga Eco Development Committee with the intention of managing eco-tourism activities, maintenance of Hemmadaga Nature Camp, welfare of the village, and providing employment opportunities to local youths.

In 2021, Hemmadaga Nature Camp was transferred to JLR.