October 12, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Emergency sirens are blaring through the night, and we are living in fear,” Prameela Prabhu, 41, a native of Udupi district in Karnataka, told The Hindu over phone. She is among the Indians who are stranded in Israel, which is facing an attack by Palestinian group Hamas

Ms Prabhu moved to Israel six years ago to work as a healthcare provider in a hospital in Tel Aviv-Yafo. “While my locality hasn’t been heavily impacted by the war, just two days ago, bombings occurred just one kilometre away, destroying all buildings and houses. Since then, we’ve been living in fear. Over the last two days, sirens have been blaring, and we rush to the bunkers in the basement. Due to the closure of shops and grocery stores, there’s a shortage of groceries at home. The situation is worsening with each passing day,” she said.

Taking shelter in a bunker

Whenever the sirens wail, all 30 residents of her apartment complex rush to the basement and take shelter in a bunker. They stay there for around 30 minutes to an hour, or sometimes until the sirens cease.

“My whole life flashes before me every time the siren starts. It’s a terrible situation now. I miss my family in Udupi. They call me several times a day to enquire about my safety. I have two children. My son is 13, and my daughter is nine years old,” she said.

Most are from coastal districts

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority does not have specific data on the number of people stranded in Israel and Palestine. However, sources within the authority indicated that approximately 8,000 individuals from Karnataka, mainly from the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada.

Among them is Hephzibah Rathish from Mangaluru who works as a caregiver in Haifa, northern Israel.

Speaking with The Hindu over the phone, she said, “We are anxious about the uncertainty and how long this war will last. The authorities assure us that we are in a safe zone since the conflict is occurring in the southern parts of the country. They have been looking after us, providing updates about the ongoing situation. When I initially came to Israel, we received training on how to stay safe during such difficult times.”

Helpline numbers for people from Karnataka

On October 11, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke with Pooja Sangappa Umadi, an IT professional who is stranded in Israel. Mr. Siddaramaiah inquired about her well-being and promised help from the government of Karnataka.

On October 8, Mr. Siddaramaiah had announced helpline numbers for people from Karnataka who are stranded in Israel. The Chief Minister posted the numbers on X (formerly Twitter), urging affected individuals to contact the Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre at 08022340676 and 08022253707, or India’s Ministry of External Affairs helpline number: +97235226748.