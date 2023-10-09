Israel vows complete siege of Gaza, EU freezes aid payments for Palestinians 

October 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Israel’s defense minister on October 9 ordered a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters. More than 1,100 people have been killed and thousands wounded on both sides.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steeled the nation for a “long and difficult” war a day after Hamas fired a barrage of thousands of rockets at Israel and sent a wave of fighters who gunned down civilians and took at least 100 hostages.

More than 700 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its large-scale attack, according to the latest toll from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday -- the country’s worst losses since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Meanwhile, the European Commission said on Monday it was putting all its development aid to Palestinians, worth 691 million euros ($729 million), under review and immediately suspending all payments following Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“The scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people is a turning point,” Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, said in a post on social media. “There can be no business as usual.”

Election Commission announces polling dates for five States; only Chhattisgarh to vote in two phases

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days from November 7-30 and votes will be counted for the five States on December 3, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on October 9, setting the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls semi-finals.

Nearly 16 crore voters would be eligible to cast their votes in these elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference while asserting that strong measures are being put in place to make these polls inducement-free.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said the freebies announced by political parties and state governments have a ‘tadka’ of populism and it is difficult for those who win polls to either implement these sops or stop this practice.

Responding to a question on freebies announced by various parties and governments ahead of elections, he said while it is the domain of the state governments, they do not remember such sops for five years but announce them just a month or a fortnight before the poll schedule is announced.

He recalled that the EC had recently brought out a proforma for parties and states to explain how and when the promises made by them in their poll manifesto will be implemented.

“Some announcement in one state and some other announcement in others. I don’t know why it is not remembered for five years and all the announcements are made in the last one month or 15 days. Anyway, that is the domain of the state governments,” he said.

Parties and state were asked about the debt to GDP ratio, interest payment to total revenue, and whether they will breach the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) targets. The governments were also asked whether they will reduce some of the schemes to implement what has been promised in the manifesto, and whether there will be an extra burden of tax on the people.

“The intention behind it was to bring every thing in public domain,” he said.

Voters should know the picture which emerges on the basis of financial fundamentals, he said, adding there has to be a balance between the present and mortgaging the future generations.

Congress Working Committee unanimously adopted resolution to support caste census, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), following a four-hour long discussion on October 9, unanimously adopted a resolution to support the idea of a caste census, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi was addressing a press confrence held following the CWC meeting. The CWC meeting, held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, discussed current political issues such as the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, demand for a country-wide caste census and the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

“Our [Congress] Chief Ministers are here and they have agreed to do this in their States,” Gandhi said, adding that most parties in the INDIA alliance support the caste census.

Gandhi said that they will force the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to conduct a caste census, “or they should step aside.” This is not about caste or religion but about poor people, he said, and added that a caste census will show clearly that “Two Hindustans are being created.” He questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue of caste census and said that the Prime Minister is incapable of conducting one. “This issue isn’t about politics for us but about ensuring social justice.”

“We [Congress] have three OBC Chief Ministers out of four Chief Ministers. In the BJP, they have 10 Chief Ministers and only one is from the OBC,” Gandhi said. At the conference he was flanked by Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Gandhi added that soon the BJP will not have even a single OBC Chief Minister. He made this statement in reference to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

What happens under the proposed new law if you break a promise to marry?

The proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or BNS, may soon replace the Indian Penal Code or IPC, a piece of legislation that has dealt with crimes and their punishments since 1860. One of the clauses under the BNS, clause 69, has recently sparked off a debate. Clause 69 says that if a man promises to marry a woman, but does not actually intend to marry her, and still has consensual sex with her, this will amount to a criminal offence. Sex under deceitful means or false promises to marry, may be punished with a prison term that can extend up to 10 years. With this a separate section has been carved out, differentiating these cases from rape cases.

Criminalising sex based on a false promise to marry is not new: the courts in India have interpreted such cases as rape for years, relying on sections 375 and 90 of the existing IPC. With the proposed clause 69 though, consensual sex can be framed as rape, if a man does not carry out his promise to marry the woman. There’s another element to this: Indian courts so far have distinguished between cases where the promise to marry was false from the beginning, and a breach of promise where the man intended to marry the woman, but could not do so for “legitimate reasons”. These reasons, as per judgements can be parental opposition, or, if the parties are from different castes, the courts have indicated that the woman should have known marriage would not have been possible.

But how can the intent to marry be established? What happens when the first instance of sex was forced, and subsequently, a promise is made to marry, but is then not carried out? Should criminal law play a part at all in intimate relationships? And do such provisions undermine the sexual autonomy of women or are they the only way women can claim for damages when they have been harmed in a relationship?

Supreme Court vs Government: Not advisable to “hold up” judicial process

The Supreme Court on Monday said it may not be “advisable” to hold up the entire judicial appointment process and insist that the government first clear names earlier recommended or reiterated by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said there is, at times, a lot of back and forth between the Collegium and the government during the appointment process. This may include additional inputs from the government, who may continue to have reservations about names recommended or even reiterated by the Collegium for judgeships.

“In this process of back and forth, it may not be advisable that all appointment processes are kept at bay for the time being… Sometimes, we make mistakes, we recall [names]. We are not infallible,” Justice Kaul said.

The court was responding to concerns raised by senior advocate Arvind Datar and advocate Prashant Bhushan about how certain names recommended or reiterated by the Supreme Court Collegium remain in limbo, sometimes for months and months together, while some names forwarded later on by the Collegium are cleared, if not overnight, at least without delay.

“The names of two people from Kerala High Court were reiterated in November 2019… we are now in 2023… what happens to their seniority? Other appointments have happened in the meanwhile…” Datar asked.

Bhushan referred to the case of advocate R. John Sathyan, who was recommended by the top court Collegium for Madras High Court judgeship in February 2022 and reiterated in January this year. The court objected to Bhushan’s suggestion that candidates should be “deemed” to have been appointed as judges if the government sits on their reiterated files. “There are no ‘deemed’ appointments. The President issues the warrant of appointment for judges,” Justice Kaul said.

At one point, Justice Kaul too acknowledged that “there should not be too much of a pick-and-choose” by the government while clearing names for appointments. People do lose seniority… it is a challenge to persuade people to join (the Bench)... it is becoming more of a herculean task,” Justice Kaul ruminated.

Justice Kaul however made a passing remark that Sathyan “may be” one of the names recently cleared by the government. The comparatively softer, more introspective and diplomatic tenor of comments from the Bench on Monday may have been influenced by a “positive development” which happened a couple of days before the October 9 hearing.

Justice Kaul announced that “60 to 70 names” recommended by High Court Collegiums across the country, and pending with the government since November 2022, were forwarded to the Supreme Court Collegium for vetting in the past two days.

“The passage of files from the government to the Supreme Court Collegium is taking too long… You should forward the files without our intervention,” Justice Kaul addressed the Centre, represented by Attorney General R. Venkataramani.

Now, it is up to the top court to examine these files and give its verdict on the proposed names for judicial appointments. Justice Kaul said the Collegium was working hard to provide the government with its recommendations on the names ahead of the Dussehra holidays.

The views of the consultee judges on the names are required. The process is underway. It will be done at the earliest,” Justice Kaul said. Besides, Justice Kaul said the Centre has agreed to notify the appointment of Delhi High Court judge, Justice Siddharth Mridul, as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court shortly. The Collegium had proposed his name in July.

Justice Kaul said the government has said it has cleared the transfers of 14 High Court judges. The remaining 12 proposed transfers are being looked into. A list of 19 names recommended or reierated for High Court judgeships lie pending with the government. Of this, Venkataramani informed that five had been cleared. The names include appointments to Karnataka and Madras High Courts, it was indicated.

2023 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to U.S. economist Claudia Goldin for research on the workplace gender gap

The 2023 Nobel economics prize was awarded Monday to Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin for research that has advanced the understanding of the gender gap in the labour market.

The announcement went a tiny step to closing the Nobel committee’s own gender gap: Goldin is just the third woman to win the prize out of 93 economics laureates.

She has studied 200 years of women’s participation in the workplace, showing that despite continued economic growth, women’s pay did not continuously catch up to men’s and a divide still exists despite women gaining higher levels of education than men.

“I’ve always been an optimist. But when I look at the numbers, I think something has happened in America, that we, in the 1990s, our labour force participation rate for women was the highest in the world, and now it isn’t the highest in the world,” Goldin told The Associated Press.

“We have to step back and ask questions about piecing together the family, the home, together with the marketplace and employment,” she said. Goldin’s research does not offer solutions, but it allows policymakers to tackle the entrenched problem, said economist Randi Hjalmarsson, a member of the Nobel committee.

“She explains the source of the gap, and how it’s changed over time and how it varies with the stage of development. And therefore, there is no single policy,” Hjalmarsson said. “So it’s a complicated policy question because if you don’t know the underlying reason, a certain policy won’t work.”

However, “by finally understanding the problem and calling it by the right name, we will be able to pave a better route forward,” Hjalmarsson said. Goldin, 77, told AP that what happens in people’s homes reflects what happens in the workplace, with women often taking jobs that allow them to be on call at home — work that often pays less.

“Ways in which we can even things out or create more couple equity also leads to more gender equality,” she said. Goldin had to become a data sleuth as she sought to fill in missing data for her research, Hjalmarsson said. For parts of history, systematic labour market records did not exist, and, if they did, information about women was missing.

“So how did Claudia Goldin overcome this missing data challenge? She had to be a detective to dig through the archives to find novel data sources and creative ways to use them to measure these unknowns,” Hjalmarsson said.

In Goldin’s analysis, a woman’s role in the job market and the pay she receives aren’t influenced just by broad social and economic changes. They also are determined partly by her individual decisions about, for example, how much education to get.

Often young girls make decisions about future work by looking at their own mother’s participation, each generation “learning from the successes and failures of the preceding generation,” Hjalmarsson said. The process of evaluating prospects as times change “helps explain why change in labour market gender gaps has been so slow,” she said.

On receiving the Nobel, Goldin “was surprised and very, very glad,” Ellegren said.

The economics award was created in 1968 by Sweden’s central bank and is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.

Last year’s winners were former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip Dybvig for their research into bank failures that helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

In Brief:

An advanced smart fencing system of 100 km along the Myanmar border is in the pipeline to strengthen the existing surveillance system, the 2022-23 annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) published last week said. Unfenced border and unregulated migration from Myanmar have been attributed as some of the factors responsible for the ethnic violence in Manipur that has claimed the lives of at least 175 people since May 3. The report also stated that in 2022, out of the 201 insurgency-related incidents registered in all the northeast States, as many as 137 incidents were registered in Manipur.

