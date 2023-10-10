Ujire residents say they are safely housed in Israel

October 10, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

“As advised by the Israeli government, we have confined ourselves to our homes and are safe,” said 38-year-old Anil Rohith Rodrigues, who is among the 10 persons from Ujire from Dakshina Kannada district, staying in Israel.

Talking to The Hindu from Tel Aviv, Mr. Rodrigues said there was tension following a siren after the Saturday attack. “Just after the siren, we all, as advised, rushed to home shelters nearby. The tension has eased since Saturday evening. We are all confined in our homes,” said Mr. Rodrigues, who is working as a caretaker.

Mr. Rodrigues moved to Israel eight years ago. “I have faced this situation four times so far. But situation this time is a bit serious to earlier ones as terrorists have attacked close to Tel Aviv. We are in close contact with the local authorities and the Indian embassy and acting as per their instructions,” he said.

He is staying in a room in Tel Aviv along with his friend. For past one week, he has been on leave. “If my employer wants my service, he will send his vehicle in which I go for work to Jerusalem, which is nearly an hour’s drive from my place,” Mr. Rodrigues said.

Prem Jaison Veigas, 30, a native of Ujire, who also works as caretaker, stays in the house of his employer in Batyam, which is about 8 km from the place where Mr. Rodrigues stays. “We are all safe here. The tension here was only on Saturday,” he said. The situation is normal in Tel Aviv, though movement of buses is a bit less. “Obviously there is lot of anxiety among our family members and friends back home. I am in regular touch with them,” he said. Mr. Veigas has been working in Israel for over a year.

Antony Fernandes, president of St. Antony Church Parish Council, Ujire, said he is in touch with Mr. Rodrigues and 11 other parishioners and they are all safe. Most of the 12 parishioners are working as care takers. “Some have been working in Israel for more than a decade, while few of them have gone recently,” he said. “I have given complete details about our parishioners to Dakshina Kannada district administration,” he added.

Leena Saldanha, wife of Praveen Pinto, who is in Israel since 16 years, told reporters that she is in constant touch with her husband and his friends. “They are all in the safe zone in the central part of Tel Aviv. Whenever they are missile strikes, they are moving to safe shelters. They are all following instructions of Israeli government and are not unnecessarily moving out of their houses,” said Ms. Saldanha, who is living in Dobaskatte of Kinnigoli, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said more than 5,000 people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are in Israel, which is in a war-like situation. “The Central government is ensuring safety of the countrymen. Just like during the Ukraine war, the government will bring the country men back safely this time too.”

Mr. Kateel said he has written to the External Affairs Ministry about safe passage of Dakshina Kannada and other countrymen. He has also spoken to Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan in this regard, Mr. Kateel told reporters.